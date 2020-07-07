This guy is really bold! In a society where homosexuality is largely considered a sin that deserves a sentence, one young man has proudly taken to his social media page to declare he is gay.

Nigerian gay chef, Ayomide, who recently came out as gay and introduced his partner to the world, has explained why he risked it all to come out.

Chef Ayo said he came out “to eradicate the threat” in the gay community. He added that members of the LGBTQ community have every right to live freely because they pay taxes and contribute to society.

He said he doesn’t care if coming out will tarnish his image or lead to his arrest. See what he wrote below;

“Everyone has the fundamental right To be who he/she want to be And everyone has a total right to be heard My coming out is not just an attention But I’m coming out to eradicate the threat In our communityl; We have every fucking right to live Because we pay tax and contribute immensely to the growth of the community So don’t judge me for who I am They are many lgbtqi in the industry But no one dared comes out from the closet I cant stop coming out And I don’t care if these will tarnish my image.. Neither scared of anything Nor scared of arbitrary arrest This is real me

I’m a Nigerian gay activist”

