Suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said he never stole, diverted, or converted recovered funds for his private use while he held sway as the head of the antigraft agency.

Magu stated this in an interview with The Nation shortly after he was granted bail and released from detention after 10 days.

Magu said the allegations of corruption against him are just to tarnish his image and that of the EFCC.

“They are nonsense. They are mere trump up allegations to tarnish my image and that of the EFCC. I did not steal or divert or convert funds to private use. I read the allegations and I was shocked. “I thank Nigerians for their support, they should not be discouraged. I am happy to be back, I believe the war against corruption is winnable.”

Speaking further, he vowed to continue to wage a war against corruption.

“As for me, I will forever wage war against corruption. I urge Nigerians to continue to support the fight against corruption. They should not give up on the fight because corruption kills a nation faster than any other thing. It is not a personal fight. Whether I am EFCC Chairman or not, the anti-corruption war must continue. What I have gone through is a case of dog eats dog but I see it as one of those risks of the job. But we must not give up in any way.”

Magu was apprehended on Monday, July 6 and made to face the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel following allegations of corruption leveled against him by the Minister of Aviation and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

