The CEO, founder, and resident producer of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as ‘Don Jazzy’ has finally revealed his marriage plans. According to the Mavins boss, he’s in love with ‘plenty women’ and he might end up marrying all of them.

Don Jazzy disclosed this while sharing a photo of himself on Instagram. Sharing the photo, he wrote ;

I’m in love with plenty of women, I no mind marry all of them. 🥴

He however did not disclose the specific number of women he is in love with.

