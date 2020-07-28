There’s an ongoing challenge that’s being spread across social media of “women supporting women” and Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah is hoping that that’s what it is about. The challenge sees women nominate other women to post a black and white photo of themselves while pledging their support for each other.

When Kim Oprah was nominated, she didn’t share a black and white photo, as she instead reacted by sharing someone else’s post on the subject.

The post she shared questions whether the women who are engaging in the challenge are actually supporting each other in real time, off social media, and not just doing it for the gram.

See her post below,

I’m happy someone else said this because I wasn’t sure on how to express it without coming off rudely…. I Truly hope we all are genuine in our intentions and are happy for each other’s successes..

•

Thank you all for the tags I really appreciate and wish you all the same 🙏🏽.

HOT NOW