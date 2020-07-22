It looks like a ship between housemates Ozo and Dorathy may sail anytime soon.

This comes as Dorathy during the Diary Session with Biggies said she sees herself close to Ozo.

She said, “I see myself close to Ozo. I may be bonding with him for now.”

Well, it looks like Ozo is the center of attraction in the house. Recall that Nengi had also profess her love for him earlier.

See also:BBNaija2020: Nengi admits Ozo is handsome as she flaunts her ‘asset’ for him (Video)

However, Ozo responded by stating how his baby and Neng’s will look like if they get married.

Read also: BBNaija: Ozo explains what will happen to their kids if Nengi and him were to get married (VIDEO)

Dorathy also spoke about her chances of becoming the next winner of the reality TV show.

She said, “Everybody in the house loves me. I could win this.”

HOT NOW