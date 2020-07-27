The controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has come out to deny the media reports that claims she was arrested and deported from Dubai for drug peddling.
The single mum insisted that the news is false and nothing of such ever happened. she explains what really happened as a minor misunderstanding she was involved in with the security official.
Tonto Dikeh revealed that the scuffle occurred after one of the guards called her a prostitute in Arabic.
”That incident in Dubai was not drug because if it was I would be in jail. It had nothing to do with drugs or alcohol even.
“On that day, I was insulted by one of the guards. He said something very derogatory to me in Arabic, I think Lebanon. It’s called Sharamuta which means prostitute, it means a call girl and I was not so dressed.
“But it was a show, so I had like a very amazing bra inside and this blazer on top. To them, it is Haram when you are not dressed properly. So that is where all of the altercations started. That was the only problem, any other information is just false,” Tonto said.
According to her, she did not give details about the incident earlier because she has a home in the country and would not want to jeopardize her stay there.
“I really don’t want to go into so much detail about Dubai because I have a home there now and I want to be able to enter freely after all of this and that is why I never really talked about it,” the actress added.
