The controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has come out to deny the media reports that claims she was arrested and deported from Dubai for drug peddling.

The single mum insisted that the news is false and nothing of such ever happened. she explains what really happened as a minor misunderstanding she was involved in with the security official.

Tonto Dikeh revealed that the scuffle occurred after one of the guards called her a prostitute in Arabic.