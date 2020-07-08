What a world we are in! Nowadays, it is hard tot ell who is the biggest scum between men and women as women her starting to rival their male partners when cheating in a relationship. Some even say ladies cheat more than the guys. A story recently shared by a social media user buttress this point.

@Gospeljosiah, a popular social media user shared the story of betrayal and dishonesty of his friend’s girlfriend whom he has been dating for 8 months. The story goes that his friend went to his babe’s office for the first time with a Camry 2008 salon car to surprise her and ultimately propose to her. But on getting to the office, he met absence. He waited at the reception where an old mutual friend who is a top executive of the company met him there and they started a discussion. In the course of their discussion, the friend boastfully narrates his sexual conquest with one of their junior staff. Sometime later, the guy’s girlfriend returned and as she approached, the new friend hints him that that’s the girl he told him he just had sex with. The guy was sad and had to quietly walk away with his car without giving the slightest idea of knowing that he is aware of her promiscuity.

Read the full story below: