Nigerian artiste and songwriter, Olawale Ashimi better known as Brymo has sparked another debate on social media in his usual manner and this time, he claims to be the fastest growing musician in the world.

He made this claim on Tuesday on the micro blogging app, Twitter.

“I’m the fastest growing musician in the world,” he tweeted.

This is not the first time Brymo, though highly talented will be placing himself ahead of others in the industry.

He was recently criticised on Twitter for some comments he made about rape and rapists.

He wrote, “Is Rapist a new word for anyone doing something of note these days ??”

