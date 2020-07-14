The veteran actor and our popular “money-ritualist” Nollywood character have shared a post on his social media page expressing his happiness as he passes the Law school exams which qualifies him to become a lawyer.

He shared a picture of himself in a jacket with his grey hair, leaning on a walking stick. A picture which he seems to have taken in the Nigerian Law school.

He made an announcement of this happy news with the following caption:

Thank you for your prayers and support. Congratulating me without knowing what and why. It’s called FRIENDSHIP. It’s called TRUST. It’s called CONFIDENCE . We keep it low and conservative till after the Call

As emphasized in the caption, there are not going to be any big celebrations as he intends to keep everything on the low until he is called to bar when he will officially become a lawyer.

