It is sad how hard it is to get help when you need it most in Nigeria these days as a case of how a man who rescued a baby while others were busy taking pictures was reported.

The man who reportedly was the Youth chairman of the area where the baby was dumped took to social media to share the event using the following caption to tell the story of how unsympathetic social media has turned Nigerians.

“Today, around 7:00 am, just got back home after I slept at d Hospital with my pregnant sick Wife.

A Friend called that there’s an abandoned Child shivering in my Community as the Secretary & Youth Chairman.

When I got there, people were busy taking pictures…

I was so furious & the next thing I could do was calling on a bike Man & took the bouncing baby Boy to the nearest government Health Care Centre for treatment & the likes.

Kudos to the Matron & d Health Workers as dey acted very fast in reviving the Child.

