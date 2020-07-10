Veteran actor Kayode Olasehinde ‘Ajirebi’ popularly known as Pa James has cleared the air over reports that he was gifted a new house by actress Funke Akindele.
Recall that the actor had cried out for help after his house located in Oke Isagun community of Oke Odo LGA in Lagos was destroyed by floods.
However, several celebrities and well-meaning Nigerians rose up to his aid, including Funke Akindele.
Pa James in an appreciation video recorded by actor Kunle Afod, noted Funke Akindele helped him but not with a gift of a new house.
He said: “God will keep you for helping me, I didn’t know people cared about me like this….I can’t thank you enough…for doing this to me while I am alive….to my fellow actors, you impressed me…..and thank you to Funke AKindele.
”I won’t lie she did me well….but I need to clear the air on the reports that she bought me a house, while passing on my street this morning, some area boys stopped me and hailed me saying they will visit me in the house Funke Akindele built for me and I was shocked.Funke only paid for an apartment for me to rent for the meantime……and I am truly grateful but she didn’t build me a house….”
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
…… Gratitude is inborn, Pa James is grateful, he appreciates everyone that has reached out to him. Comedy is also inborn, we had a good laugh recording this video, i am so glad this legend felt our love in his lifetime.. Thank you so much We love you… thank you all… @funkejenifaakindele @toyin_abraham @kolawoleajeyemi @okikiafo2 @bimboafolayan @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis @wumitoriola @kemmykorede @faithiawilliams @officialafeezowo @officialarole and many others
HOT NOW
- Nursing Mother Caught Stealing Human Hairs Worth N200,000 In Balogun Market (video)
- My family is dead to me -Nigerian boy filmed scattering his parents’ home because his mother refused to meet his demand shares his own side of the story (video)
- My boyfriend begged me to stay overnight, I refused, returned an hour later to find him with another girl’- Lady share her friend’s sob story
Discussion about this post