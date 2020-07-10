While there are reports that females tend to change following the birth of their children especially the first, it looks like the report were true and it may have changed the physical look of popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, otherwise known as Simi.

This comes as she shared her first photo since she had her first child, Adejare with Adekunle Gold.

The dotting mother of one whose glow is obviously a blinding one captioned her first picture “Milk”.

Commenting on the photo, her husband and colleague, Adekunle Gold wrote ;

”Love of my life”

Nigerian celebrities who couldn’t hide their feelings about the picture also took to the comment section to drop positive words.

It looks like Simi has added some flesh and everyone is happy with it.

