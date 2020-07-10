A young man from south London has been found guilty of killing his heavily pregnant ex-girlfriend in a jealous rage, stabbing her and their unborn baby.

Aaron McKenzie, 26, of Peckham, south London, broke into Kelly-Mary Fauvrelle’s bedroom in the middle of the night and stabbed her 21 times as her family slept upstairs, the Old Bailey heard.



According to reports, Fauvrelle was rushed to the hospital after the incident. The baby, Riley was delivered by Caesarean section in an attempt to save his life but died in the hospital four days later.

The tragic attack occurred in June 2019.

The prosecution alleged McKenzie had killed Miss Fauvrelle, 26, in a “vicious and cowardly” attack after their “toxic” relationship ended and she moved on.

The defendant denied it, claiming a man named Mike, who his pregnant ex owed money to, was responsible for her death.

On Friday, July 10, a jury found McKenzie guilty of murdering 33 weeks pregnant Miss Fauvrelle, the manslaughter of baby Riley and possession of a knife.

Miss Fauvrelle’s family were also in Court One of the Old Bailey as the verdict was delivered after a total of two hours, 46 minutes deliberation by the Jurors to reach their verdicts.

The court heard that Miss Fauvrelle’s relationship with McKenzie had ended in February last year after McKenzie messaged her that he was feeling “not needed, not wanted, unimportant, and lost.”

Miss Fauvrelle told him he needed professional help, saying: “Until u get the fact I don’t want to be with you anymore…I will no longer speak or see you unless is about the baby.”

Last March, Miss Fauvrelle told his mother that the relationship was “toxic” but she would not deny him access to their child.

At about 3.15 am on June 29, 2019, an intruder broke into Miss Fauvrelle’s family home in Thornton Heath, south London, through patio doors, the court heard.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC had said: “That intruder proceeded to launch a vicious and a cowardly attack upon her, inflicting a total of 21 stab wounds with a knife.

“In the process, the intruder murdered not only Kelly Fauvrelle, but through his attack upon Kelly he killed Riley, the unborn child she was carrying.”

In the wake of the attack, McKenzie pretended to have nothing to do with it, the court heard.

He went to the hospital where medical staff was trying to save the life of his child, “posing as a victim”, Mr. Penny said.

The defendant allegedly lied to the police and did not tell them that he had spent over an hour before the killing accessing and reading his ex-partner’s emails, the court heard.

Mr. Penny also said that McKenzie continued to deceive police, hospital staff, and Ms Fauvrelle’s family until he was arrested and “confessed”.

Claire Mays, from the CPS, said: “This was a vicious and cowardly attack on a heavily pregnant woman, which was borne out of jealousy. Aaron McKenzie murdered his ex-girlfriend and in turn, also killed their child, Riley.

“Just hours after carrying out the attack, McKenzie went for a driving lesson as if nothing had happened.

“The prosecution evidence included a confession McKenzie had made to police officers taking responsibility for the killings before he decided to change his story and blame his actions on his learning difficulties and depression.

“By choosing to take this tragic case to trial McKenzie took the family of his victim through the heartbreak and ordeal of listening to all of his lies and the damning evidence against someone who had once been a part of their family.

“Although nothing can bring back Kelly and Riley, I hope these convictions provide some comfort to the family. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

Aaron McKenzie will now be sentenced on July 17.