A gas explosion that occurred on Tuesday at Ajao Estate, Lagos, has left many dead and others critically injured.

According to reports, the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder from someone selling industrial gas in the area and so many lives and properties, sadly, were destroyed.

See video below ;

Read some reactions below ;

Eduardo wrote ;

So gas explosion in my estate they are picking human being meat everywhere Dark night in Ajao Estate

Ololade wrote ;

An explosion just hit at Afariogun Road Ajao Estate. The whole building came up with flames while lots of properties were tuned into ashes. May God forgive those who lost their lives and for those who lost their properties, may God grant them what is better than what they lost.

