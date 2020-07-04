Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi recently took to her social media page to advise her fans on the importance of making use of opportunities.

Africa is a very traditional society and education as well as enlightenment has not been able to totally erase the way Africans see and read meaning to things. An average Nigerian believes to many superstitious tales and they are not willing to let them go yet. Perhaps this is why there is so much fear for ‘our village people’.

According to Eucharia, when the door gets shut in one’s face, it might never be opened again.

She further prayed that whoever might be going through her post should receive wisdom to treasure privileges.

Her post reads ;

NEVER MISUSE PRIVILEGES !

Because when the door gets shut in your face .

It might never be opened again .

Then you start blaming witches and wizards.

May you receive wisdom and have your mind transformed and renewed ,to treasure privileges !

May you not shoot yourself in the leg in Jesus powerful name.

HOT NOW