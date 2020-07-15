Children of a Nigerian mother have surprised her with a lovely birthday surprise as a gift of love for all her travials over them while raising them.

The children surprised her with a newly built and modern apartment in celebration of her new age.

One of the children of the celebrant, Modupeola Sanni Jetposh who took to Facebook to celebrate her mother and shared photos of the house, described her mother as a ‘true God-send woman’ as she congratulated her on her new age.

According to Modupeola, her mum is the most amazing woman she has ever seen. She also expressed her happiness about the fact that she is the daughter of such a loving woman.

Sharing photos of the lovely house, she revealed that the house is a surprise gift from her and her siblings.

She tagged the house a token of their love for their mum, as she begged her mother to accept the gift from them, noting that she deserves more than the house. Her mom was, however, so excited about her new house.

She wrote;

“On dis special day of urs we ur children av a surprise gift for u,its a token of our love for u,heaven knows that u deserve more than that WURA MI,but just accept it with love from us.”

More photos below,

HOT NOW