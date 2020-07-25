Nollywood stars took to social number in their numbers to celebrate their colleague Doris Simeon on her birthday.

The birthday girl, Doris Simeon also shared beautiful pictures of herself on her Instagram page.

She wrote: irepjuly22 let me start disturbing ur time line 😁 🎉🎉🎉💃💃💃💃🎂🎂🎂🎂 #birthdaygirl in a bit alase

Below are some beautiful photos she shared to celebrate her birthday

Doris Simeon’s Birthday was celebrated by Nollywood stars which includes Adeniyi Johnson, Temidayo Enitan, Ronke Odusanya, Iyabo Ojo, Ayo Adesanya, Bimbo Afolayan, Biola Bayo, others.

See their post below;

Adeniyi Johnson wrote: Happy birthday dear sis… God bless your nee age and grant you unending peace … keep winning sis.. @doris_simeon_ 🥂💎

Bimbo Afolayan wrote: Happy birthday sis mi @doris_simeon_ God will continue to perfect all that concerns you and bless everything that surrounds your existence IJN

Ronke Odusanya wrote: Happy birthday my sister @doris_simeon_ God bless you greatly 🎂

Ayo Adesanya wrote: Birthday shoutout to the elegantly beautiful @doris_simeon_ may the good Lord bless your new age enjoy your day

Temidayo Enitan wrote: Happy birthday to you Ma. God bless ur new age and more of good life always. Igbaodun odun kan Ma 🙏🙏❤❤ @doris_simeon_

Iyabo Ojo wrote: Happy birthday dearie @doris_simeon_ wishing you many more beautiful years ahead ❤