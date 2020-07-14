Pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries in the Oregun area of Lagos State, Reverend Chris Okotie, in a recent statement has stated that online church service, which has become the order of the day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is unscriptural, PUNCH reports.

He argued that Christians must physically gather together to be able to truly worship God.

Okotie, in a sermon titled, ‘The COVID-19 Mystery’, maintained that the novel disease is a satanic conspiracy to challenge the power of God by keeping Christians out of the church.

Okotie said, “We are dealing with one of the most sinister conspiracies in human history. What we call the online church is absolutely untrue, because for you to be in church, you have to be ecclesia, which is translated from the Greek word, ec, which is out, and the word caleo, called out.

“You cannot gather unto God until you are called out. That’s why Israel was called out of the world. So, this thing, this phenomenon that we are talking about, the Internet and cyber churches, is totally unscriptural.

Read full details at PUNCH.

