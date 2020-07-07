The House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned plenary until next week following news that over 50 lawmakers may have been tested positive for Coronavirus, Sahara Reporters claim.

A lawmaker told journalists that about 50 of his colleagues had been tested positive for the virus with some of them seriously ill.

Findings also revealed that many of the lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19 but refused making it known to the public.

It cannot be ascertained if the recess will stretch to its usual two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

HOT NOW