A Nigerian disk jockey, JMasta, has finally done a big thing for his parents and he took to social media to celebrate. He took to social media via his Instagram page to share his big achievement with fans.

The disk jockey was able to build his parents a house and he took to his social media page to celebrate.

Sharing a photo of the house, he wrote;

Started off this Dj hustle out of love and some laughed me !!! Always remember Your villa !!!! Na their be ur origin 🙏🏾 TO MY PARENTS MAKE UNA JUST FLEX THIS ONE ❤️

