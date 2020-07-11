According to the reports, the Nigeria Police Force has commenced nationwide recruitment of constables.

The NPF, however, barred persons with bow legs, knock knees, bent knees, and gross malformation of teeth from being enlisted into the Force, PUNCH reports.

Others barred from the exercise include persons with amputated body parts, defective eyesight, and a speech impediment.

This is contained in a public notice signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.

According to the notice, applicants must be within the ages of 17 and 25 and must possess a minimum of five credits in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in not more than two sittings.

The police further stated that women who wish to apply must not be pregnant as of the time of recruitment.

Interested candidates must have a functional email address and National Identification Number.

The online application would be open from July 14 2020, to August 23, 2020.

PUNCH

