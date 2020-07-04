Popularly endowed Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing talks about snatching husbands from their wives. She has made some revelations about her perspective towards extra-marital affairs.

According to the 31-year-old, she can never snatch any lady’s boyfriend or husband. In her words;

“I don’t Snatch people’s Husbands/Boyfriends the only thing I am good at snatching is People’s WAIST”

Recall that a few days ago, Theinfong reported the fierce fight the Igbo born Yoruba actress had with popular blogger, instablog9ja on Instagram. This is coming after Instablog9ja published news about the 31-year-old claiming to be behind hiding fake accounts trolling celebrities on Instagram.

Nkechi disclosed that Instablog9ja twisted what she said as she did not claim to be the one behind fake accounts trolling celebrities on Instagram. Nkechi, however, disclosed that she has no reason to use a fake account to troll anyone on Instagram because she is bold enough to face whoever.

