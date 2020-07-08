Residents cry out in panic as a strange chemical substance surging from the ground in Anthony village is continuously spreading.
The inhabitants of Anthony Village in Lagos state took to their social media page to raise alarm over “chemical” surging from the ground and spreading.
One of the users, @Tosin_Obembe1 shared a video showing a white foamy substance “chemical” spreading on the floor around the neighborhood in Anthony village.
He captioned the video;
Please can someone help to tag Lagos State environmental services if there is any. We trying not to have human contact with, but it is blocking every path in the Estate. This is Anthony Village.
