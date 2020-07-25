A female traditional ruler from Ondo state has made history by being the first seating monarch to attend the three weeks compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camping which is mandatory on all graduates of Nigerian Tertiary Institutions.

Tinuade Babalola Adejuiyegbe , the Oluborapa of Iboropa in Akoko, Ondo state, is now the first seating traditional monarch to have successfully completed the NYSC camping activities.

The excited ruler took to her Instagram page to share the news with her followers..

The monarch revealed that despite her status, she blended in well with all other corps members. She part took in camping activities in Minna and did everything other corps members were supposed to do apart from household works.

She further added that NYSC officials in the camp were informed of her status but her fellow corps members were not because she mingled so well with them.

History was made today I went camping in Minna paiko even though NYSC officials were informed of my coming, my fellow corpers didn’t know my real identity cause I blended so well and I did everything all Corp members did with the exemption of domestic work though,” her post read in part.

“The Oluboropa extended her genuine gratitude to God, her parents, siblings, her chiefs and the people of Iboropa who all supported her.

