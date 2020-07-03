Nigeria rights activist, Segun Awosanya has released his final statement on the D’banj/Seyitan rape saga following corroborating with the police that Seyitan was never detained.

The legal luminary in a series of tweets noted that he received a call from Seyitan’s aunt with the alleged victim in the loop and it’s obvious that the agenda for a legal tussle was never Seyitan’s idea but other interested/vested parties.

He went on to state that the families will take it from here on and advised “warring parties to stand down and respect the wishes of the family”.

See the tweets below.

Releasing my final statement on this matter after receiving a conscionable courtesy call from @seyitannn_ ‘s mum, sister @tosinbunmi12 with @seyitannn_ in the loop. Please stay tuned. #EndTheVictimization #EndImpunity pic.twitter.com/u0DqoUetcA — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) July 3, 2020

