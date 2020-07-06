Davido’s Cousin, Adenike who recently graduated from Oakland University, Alabama in the US was gifted a brand new Benz as her graduation gift for her efforts. A clearly ecstatic Adenike took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself posing by the Mercedes ride.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: “Graduation gift. THANK YOU DADDY !!! @ademolaadeleke_01 love you.”

See post below:

Meanwhile, After Davido dumped his social media account (Instagram specifically) for over a month, Nigerians have taken to his comment section to cry out and call for his return.

The last time Davido posted via his Instagram page was on the 3rd of June, where he posted about changing his phone number.

