Popular Yoruba comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja better known as Sanyeri took to his Instagram page to shared new photos of him looking dashing.

Due to the role he usually plays in movies, Sanyeri is fond of putting on native wears and Ankara in most of his pictures.

Sanyeri shared the photos and wrote: “It’s unusual😊 What do you

After he uploaded the photos, Odunlade Adekola, Ijebuu, Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola, Ankara Gucci and other actors and actresses who followed him up on Instagram reacted to the post.

See reactions and comments below:

Sanyeri is famous in the Yoruba movie industry and is mostly seen taking up comic roles alongside the likes of Okunu, Kaminu Compo, Okele and others.

HOT NOW