Actress and former big brother Naija housemate, Venita Akpofure is going all out to celebrate her Instagram milestone.

The mother of two who was a BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, did a whole photoshoot to celebrate her 1Million followers on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she thanked her fans and wrote;

“ONE MILLION UNICORNS 🦄

🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊Honestly, looking back through time and when I first joined this app, I never in my wildest dreams thought I’d ever have a blue tick, talk less of the big ‘M’ on my account. I want to thank you all for the love and support you show me everyday. It’s crazy to know that I’m in this position right now. I pray God continues to allow me to touch and bless you all in some way or another. I love you all so much from the depth of my heart.

The President Milf

Disclaimer: I attached a receipt. So no matter the hater 😜 we sha know say I hit am 🤣”

Watch video of her celebrating below…

