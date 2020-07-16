Nigerian songster, Wizkid has dropped a new track titled ‘Smile’ featuring American singer, H.E.R today as he marks his 30th birthday

Wizkid after keeping fans waiting yesterday disclosed he would drop the tract today.

The new track is one of the songs off his Made In Lagos album which many had believed would be out today.

Smile is now available on Spotify for download as his fans are already feeling the new jam.

