Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off beside a distressed female passenger (+18 video)

A female passenger has called out the driver of a ride-hailing app for masturbating while she was in his car, while on the trip.

The woman shared a screenshot of the driver’s profile on the ride-hailing app and called him a bastard.

When people asked what the man did to her and why she’s insulting him, she shared a video showing the sexual assault she was subjected to during a ride in his car in Abuja.

>” Don’t do that,” the woman is heard warning the driver during the ride.

The camera then zeros in on the man’s crotch to show him holding his naked penis in his hand

The women are heard saying that he has been touching her since and is now touching himself in her presence.

Some Twitter users have criticized the woman for remaining in the car while the assault was going on. Others pointed out that it was a risky situation and if she had lashed out, he might either knock her out, kidnap her, or cause an accident that’ll kill her.

Nigerians have tagged the ride-hailing app that the man works for, asking them to take action.

Watch the videos below.