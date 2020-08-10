Actress Iyabo Ojo shares lovely pictures of her look-alike mum on her birthday, celebrates her with sweet words(Photos)

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy and excitement as she took to her social media page to celebrate her lovely mother with sweet words on her birthday.

She also shared some lovely photos of her mom whose birthday is today, 10th of August and the vivid resemblance is just too striking.

Celebrating her mom, the thespian and mother of two revealed that her mom is beautiful and amazing.

According to Iyabo, her mum is her prayer warrior and her number 1 fan.

The actress prayed for her to continue to live long in good health, happiness and grace.

She wrote;