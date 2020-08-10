Actress Iyabo Ojo shares lovely pictures of her look-alike mum on her birthday, celebrates her with sweet words(Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
iyabo-ojo-mother
0

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy and excitement as she took to her social media page to celebrate her lovely mother with sweet words on her birthday.

iyabo-ojo-mother

She also shared some lovely photos of her mom whose birthday is today, 10th of August and the vivid resemblance is just too striking.

iyabo-ojo-mother

Celebrating her mom, the thespian and mother of two revealed that her mom is beautiful and amazing.

According to Iyabo, her mum is her prayer warrior and her number 1 fan.

The actress prayed for her to continue to live long in good health, happiness and grace.

She wrote;

 “Happy birthday to my beautiful & amazing mother, my prayer warrior, my number 1 fan, may she continue to live long in gud health, happiness & grace, I Love you too much mama”

iyabo-ojo-mother

 

