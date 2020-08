BBNaija eviction: Lilo, Eric’s girlfriend in the house becomes the second housemate to be evicted (Watch the highlight of her stay in the house)

Lilo has been in the House for just about 2 weeks, and she has become the second housemate after Ka3na to be evicted. These are the highlights of her best times in Biggie’s House.

We can’t but imagine what Eric, her lover in the house would be going through right now.

Watch a quick highlight of her stay in the house.

