BBNaija: How housemates reacted as Biggie returns from vacation (Video)

Biggie, the popular voice in Big Brother Naija house finally returned today after a few days of absence.
Biggie has been away for days without any tangible reason given to either the house or viewers.
The return of Biggie’s voice on Sunday afternoon sent the housemates into wide jubilation and loud applause and cheers.
Recall that head of house for the passing week, Kiddwaya was given a new secret task.
In the new task, Biggie’s voice will not be heard in the house for a few days as he will embark on a vacation.
Biggie instructed Kiddwaya to keep this as a secret and not to tell housemates about his absence.
He promised Kiddwaya a gift if he makes this secret without explaining to the housemates.
This is the first time Big Brother will not be heard in the house for days.
Biggie communicated with housemates via the telephone through Kidd for the period of time he was absent.
Watch housemates' reactions as #Biggie returns from vacation #BBNajia #bbnajia2020 pic.twitter.com/J810jBsNI1
— Nwachukwu John Owen (@johnowen99) August 23, 2020
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES