#BBNaija: How housemates reacted as Biggie returns from vacation (Video)

Biggie, the popular voice in Big Brother Naija house finally returned today after a few days of absence.

Biggie has been away for days without any tangible reason given to either the house or viewers.

The return of Biggie’s voice on Sunday afternoon sent the housemates into wide jubilation and loud applause and cheers.

Recall that head of house for the passing week, Kiddwaya was given a new secret task.