BBNaija is a source of entertainment for Nigerian youths – Olakunle Churchill

The Managing Director of Churchill Group, Dr. Olakunle Churchill has countered the likes of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and Femi Fani Kayode, who advocated for the Big Brother Naija reality show to be scrapped and replaced.

Churchill in a statement on Monday disclosed that the programme is a source of great entertainment to Nigerian youths.

According to the famous philanthropist, it is hard to neglect the positive contribution of BBN, but the major problems in the country are greed and lack of interest in generational growth.

The 37-year-old businessman also urged Nigerian leaders to focus more on pressing issues and encourage youths rather than seeing them as threats.