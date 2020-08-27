BBNaija is a source of entertainment for Nigerian youths – Olakunle Churchill

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

The Managing Director of Churchill Group, Dr. Olakunle Churchill has countered the likes of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and Femi Fani Kayode, who advocated for the Big Brother Naija reality show to be scrapped and replaced.

Churchill in a statement on Monday disclosed that the programme is a source of great entertainment to Nigerian youths.

According to the famous philanthropist, it is hard to neglect the positive contribution of BBN, but the major problems in the country are greed and lack of interest in generational growth.

The 37-year-old businessman also urged Nigerian leaders to focus more on pressing issues and encourage youths rather than seeing them as threats.

View this post on Instagram

We cannot neglect the fact that BBN is a source of great entertainment to Nigerian youths. The reality is that our leaders hardly encourage our youths, who are arguably amongst the most talented in the world yet, dreams are shattered by the daily hurdles thrown at the enterprising youth. Politics is no more as interesting for the youth who seeks to make a difference. Votes do not reflect in Nigeria politics but are a strong point in BBN. Still, these things don’t slow down our youths. The so called 'evil' reality show is supposed to be sponsored by the Nigerian government since it generates more traffic and provides a larger platform than any reality show to pass messages and encourage the youths to keep pressing on. Our leaders should focus on more pressing issues. Youths needs to be encouraged, develop their dreams and be empowered/employed. By now each leader is supposed to have up to 20-40 youths they mentor, but in our country youths are like threats to them. The major problems we have in this country are greed and lack of interest in generational growth.

A post shared by Olakunle Churchill (@olakunlechurchill) on

