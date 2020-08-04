BBNaija: Kaisha receives first strike; fined by Big Brother

The 5th edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show has seen Kaisha as the first housemate to receive a strike. The Lockdown housemate got the first strike on Tuesday morning, August 4th along with a fine.

Kaisha, considered to be one of the most misunderstood housemates, was also fined for breaking the house rules by waking up late and being locked out from the arena room for the early morning exercise.

Kaisha’s Betway wallet will now be adjusted and her punishment may also cost the housemates their wager this week.

Following Monday’s Head of House challenge, 16 housemates are up for eviction this week except for Ozo and Dorathy who have immunity by becoming the Head of House and Deputy Head of House respectively for the week.

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ozo emerged the Third Head of House after he completed the course in the allotted time they were given to complete the game.