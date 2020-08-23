BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their favourite housemates

With BBNaija housemate Praise evicted in tonight’s live show, the table below shows how viewers of the reality TV show voted for their favorite housemates.

Praise became the sixth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija: lockdown house earlier tonight.

Praise was among the bottom four in this week’s voting results and thus his fate was left in the hands of his fellow housemates.

With Praise evicted from the show, only 14 housemates are left vying for the 85 million Naira grand prize.

Here’s how viewers voted for their favorite housemate below,