Dorathy spotted spying on Nengi and Ozo in the kitchen (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy was recently spotted spying on Nengi and Ozo while they were doing the dishes in the kitchen.

The busty housemate who is speculated by fans as Ozo’s love interest has always monitored the actions of Ozo towards his crush, Nengi in the Big brother’s house.

Although Dorathy has insisted that she just only sees Ozo as a close friend, her actions towards the housemate, especially when he is with Nengi, says otherwise.

She was recently spotted peeping at the duo in the kitchen and fans have suggested that she comes out of her shell if she is in love with Ozo.

Watch the video below;