TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

At over 80 years of age, Alaafin Of Oyo gets another new wife who…

Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon…

Wailing as FAAN staff, Chidinma Ajoku, who was crushed to death…

BBNaija: “I want to kiss you” – Dorathy shocks other housemates…

#BBNaija: “I barely managed not to go down with Kiddwaya last…

Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking…

Man cries out when the girl he picked from a club refused to…

Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to ”suffer…

Dorathy spotted spying on Nengi and Ozo in the kitchen (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
0

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy was recently spotted spying on Nengi and Ozo while they were doing the dishes in the kitchen.

dorathy spies on nengi and ozo

The busty housemate who is speculated by fans as Ozo’s love interest has always monitored the actions of Ozo towards his crush, Nengi in the Big brother’s house.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Erica, the new Head of House picks Kiddwaya as her…

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals the cause of the fight she had with…

Although Dorathy has insisted that she just only sees Ozo as a close friend, her actions towards the housemate, especially when he is with Nengi, says otherwise.

She was recently spotted peeping at the duo in the kitchen and fans have suggested that she comes out of her shell if she is in love with Ozo.

Watch the video below;

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply