“Even without Kiddwaya, I would still not date Laycon” – Erica

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica has said she would still not date her fellow housemate, Laycon even if Kiddwaya was not in the picture.

She made this known while discussing with Tolanibaj about her relationship life.

erica During their hearty conversation, Erica admitted being obsessed with Kiddwaya but insisted that what they both share is just mere “physical feelings” and “nothing special”.

Tolanibaj then told her that Laycon is hurt from her actions which she replied saying even if there was no Kiddwaya, she wouldn’t have considered Laycon.

According to Erica, being in the house is helping her recover from a recent heartbreak she suffered before coming to Big Brother’s house.

Erica added that she’s not looking forward to any long term relationship in the house

Tolanibaj, however, advised her to test both waters (referring Kiddwaya and Laycon) in order to see who best suits her because according to her, “men are unpredictable”.

About Tolanibaj’s advice, Erica neither accepted or disagreed with her.

