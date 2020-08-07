Gov. Bala appoints Special Assistant on ‘Unmarried Women’ Affairs

According to the reports, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant on Women Affairs (Unmarried).
Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabi’u Baba made this known in a letter to dated August 4, 2020.
The letter read;
“I am pleased to convey the approval of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, for your appointment as Special Assistant Woman Affairs (Unmarried). The appointment is based on your knowledge, experience and personal qualities of handwork, honesty and absolute loyalty.
“I would expect you utilize all these qualities in facing the challenges of your office to facilitate the attainment of our collective goal and the expectation of our electorate.”