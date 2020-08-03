TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Gov Sanwo-Olu pays the debt of a 45-year-old Man, who attempted to commit suicide on the 3rd mainland bridge after being unable to pay back a bank loan (photo)

By Habeeb Bello
Abiodun Adeyinka
The Police in Lagos state recently rescued a 45-year-old man, Adeyinka Abiodun, who attempted to jump into the lagoon on July 31.

A statement by the state police command’s spokesperson, Bala Elkana, says Adeyinka was rescued and taken to Bariga Police Station for questioning and debriefing.

According to Bala, Adeyinka who is married with two children, said sometime in March this year, he took a N390,000 loan with a monthly repayment plan for six months and accrued interest of N142,287:25 from a microfinance bank in Lagos Island.

Adeyinka Abiodun

Bala said Adeyinka who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and a Masters Degree in Business Administration, told the police that the loan was collected with the intent to upgrade his wine retail business, but the business failed and the money lost.

The Police spokesman said the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, moved with compassion, came to the rescue by repaying Adeyinka’s loan which has been confirmed at the microfinance bank.

Bala said this would be the 8th suicide attempt successfully foiled by the Police in Lagos, in the last two months.

