”I look better than you, you are just fair ” – Lucy exchanges insults with Nengi again (video)

The BBNaija 2020 “Cat and rat” are at it again! Lucy and Nengi haul insults at each other calling each other names as Lucy managed to survive today’s eviction. Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemates witnessed another ‘fight main event’ immediately after the live eviction show between Lucy and Nengi.

Although the cause of the fight was unknown, both ladies engaged in a hot exchange of words as they hurled insults at each other.

Nengi called Lucy an ”old useless woman, Amoeba” and all sorts of other unprintable names. Lucy fired back saying Nengi isn’t beautiful that she is just light-skinned. She also added that Nengi does not have sense.

Whooooooooo!!! Shiiii Is about to go down lmaoooo Lucy and Nengi giving us Love and hip hop drama #bbnaija2020 #BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/GB18UEW6yx — Sage_of_Lagos (@Officialsage__) August 9, 2020