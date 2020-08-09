”I look better than you, you are just fair ” – Lucy exchanges insults with Nengi again (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
bbnaija-lucy-nengi
The BBNaija 2020 “Cat and rat” are at it again! Lucy and Nengi haul insults at each other calling each other names as Lucy managed to survive today’s eviction.lucy  Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemates witnessed another ‘fight main event’ immediately after the live eviction show between Lucy and Nengi.

Although the cause of the fight was unknown, both ladies engaged in a hot exchange of words as they hurled insults at each other.

bbnaija-nengi

Nengi called Lucy an ”old useless woman, Amoeba” and all sorts of other unprintable names. Lucy fired back saying Nengi isn’t beautiful that she is just light-skinned. She also added that Nengi does not have sense.

