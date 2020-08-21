‘Mummy Calm Down’ boy speaks on life after fame (Video)

Internet sensation, Oreofeoluwa Babalola now known as ‘Mummy Calm down’ boy, whose video went viral for telling his mother to calm down when she wanted to discipline him has spoken on his life after fame.

The young boy in an interview with BBC Pidgin said he likes mathematics and his future ambition is to be a police officer in order to help fight corruption.

Speaking on his new found fame, Oreoluwa said whenever he is walking on the street, everyone always wants to take pictures with him after seeking permission from his mum.

His mother revealed that he is very proactive and detests being idle. His hobbies are playing football and riding his bicycle.

According to her, Ore likes making funny comments and making people laugh.

She added that the video going viral was a form of blessing to the family, as their lives has changed.

See video interview below,