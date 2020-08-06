Nengi caught peeping from the door asErica and Kiddwaya love-up together

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-kiddwaya-nengi


Big Brother Naija beautiful housemate and former HOC, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has been trending online after she was caught peeping at Erica and Kiddwaya from the doorway.

nengi-1

The housemate recently talked to Kiddwaya about his shaky relationship with Erica, where she admitted that she is the problem, saying she can also back off if he wants.

She also said she feels bad about being the cause of the problem since she is always all over KiddWaya.

I feel bad because I am the problem. I am always all over you”, Nengi said.

However, after deciding to remain just friends, Erica and Kidd were seen kissing and cozying up together today, and Nengi was captured on camera, peeping at the lovebirds.

