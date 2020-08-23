Neo dumps Vee, says he’s no longer interested in her

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Neo on Saturday night revealed he’s no longer interested in the relationship between him and Vee.

The disagreement started over an argument about food.

After the Saturday night party, Ozo approached Neo to settle the fight with Vee. However, during the discussion, Neo flared up and said he is no longer interested in the relationship.

“I don’t have any other focus aside from the fans that brought me here and I’ll keep it that way henceforth. I don’t have the energy for someone to be feeling so important. The reason for the fight is so dumb, about food.” Neo told fellow housemate, Ozo.

He continued