#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

It looks like evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates and lovers, Erica and Kiddwaya are still an item outside the house.

The couple who were all loved up during their stay in the house, attended a party last night with the other evicted housemates and couldn’t get their hands off each other throughout their stay at the party.

See more photos and the video below.