BBNaija: “It is Nengi and no one else”- Ozo roots for Nengi to win the Grand Prize

Reality TV star, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo has declared his unwavering support for his love interest, Nengi as she edges close to the grand finale in the Big Brother Lockdown Edition.

The former housemate during his media rounds has made it known that he roots for only Nengi to emerge the winner of this year’s edition despite tougher challengers in Laycon and Dorathy.

Ozo made this known at Beats FM, Lagos during his media tour after eviction on Sunday night. “For me, it has to be Nengi”, the lover boy declared.

Watch video below (Time stamp 1:00)