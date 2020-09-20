BBNaija: Laycon doesn’t understand the grace he carries – AY Comedian

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun has reacted to Laycon’s fear of being evicted from the BBNaija house tonight.

Laycon, who is the most loved housemate in the current reality TV show is oblivious of the support he has outside the house and has been worried of his possible eviction.

In a reaction, AY in a tweet disclosed that Laycon doesn’t understand the kind of grace he carried which is why he is afraid.

AY wrote, ”Laycon’s fear for eviction reminds me of AY and his fears when it comes to selling out Eko Hotel 6000 capacity hall yearly. They don’t see or understand d grace they carry. Sometimes ur lowest points are launching pads to God’s greatest promotions. iCONIC moments awaits ur reality.”