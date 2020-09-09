BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi responds

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video

The lingered conversation about Nengi’s feelings or hard-to-get game for Kiddwaya seems to be playing out since the disqualification of Erica.

Earlier today, Kiddwaya was spotted tickling Nengi right after Ozo stepped out of the room and she could be seen giggling and responding to his touches.

Meanwhile, evicted housemate, Lucy is of the opinion that Erica does not stand a chance if Nengi is really interested in Kiddwaya. At the look of things, Kidd apparently is brewing himself a new ‘fling’ in the house and this will hamper Ozo’s chances of winning Nengi’s heart.

