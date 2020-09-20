Nigerians are entitled people – Actress Ada Ameh laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has lamented in an exclusive interview how the average Nigerian is very entitled.

The actress insisted that this generation of Nigerians don’t have values. She added that they value money more than any other thing.
She said;

Nigerians are entitled people. I grew up in Ajegunle (Lagos State) and in Ajegunle, what we do is ‘one for all, all for one’. If one has, one shares with one’s friends and acquaintances. That was where I learnt practical love. In Nigeria, if one is working, people act like one owes them. Somebody once told me that, ‘Madam, we buy your CDs’ and I said I work for it. They paid me for the job. This generation doesn’t have respect. Their values are too cheap. They are too materialistic; all they care about is money. They don’t want to work or suffer.”

