Why you need to fake it to make it- Actress Eniola Badmus

Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello

The big, confident Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has spoken in defense of celebrities who live a fake life.

Eniola-badmus

In an exclusive interview with Red Media boss, Chude Jideonwo, the chubby Nigerian actress address the issue of people being accused on social media for living above their means. She said;

eniola badmus“If they’re living a fake life, they’re living it for a reason, and the reason is so that they can get more jobs”, she responded in their defense.

And then added: “Whether you like it or not, people don’t associate with broke people, so you need to fake it to make it. Fake life is expensive on its own.”

